UBS Group AG Sells 2,017 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AZZ were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

