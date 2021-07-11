UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

