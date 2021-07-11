UBS Group Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $984.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $890.00 to $984.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $906.38.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $902.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

