UBS Group Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $200.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.91.

TROW stock opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $205.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

