Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $183,123.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.94 or 1.00137219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00954638 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

