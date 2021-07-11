Unifty (NIF) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.55 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $23.45 or 0.00069295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $24.55 million and $70,196.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00117458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00161522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,790.60 or 0.99863076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00957527 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.