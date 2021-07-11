Upfiring (UFR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,734.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,734.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00236872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00812848 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.