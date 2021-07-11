Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. Valeo shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 24,861 shares traded.

VLEEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.