Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

