Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $6,461,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $854,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.77. 13,694,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

