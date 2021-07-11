Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.23. 2,295,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

