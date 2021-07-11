Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for about 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 30.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 31,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 502.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. 553,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,341. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

