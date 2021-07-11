Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2,410.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,521 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 22,492,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,447,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

