Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of HOG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. 2,479,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,668. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

