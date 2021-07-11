Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. 10,304,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

