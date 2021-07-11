Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.