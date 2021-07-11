Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.