Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Achieves $27.61 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Vesper has a total market cap of $27.61 million and $476,747.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00019143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00162702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,938.70 or 0.99984732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.00960919 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,249,548 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

