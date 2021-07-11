Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VWDRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

VWDRY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.8387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

