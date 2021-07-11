VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Trading 0.1% Higher

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.26. 7,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics Company Profile (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

