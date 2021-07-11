Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $42,238.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00.

VIAV opened at $17.17 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

