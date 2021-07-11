Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,078 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $291.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.35 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

