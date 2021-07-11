Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $377.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

