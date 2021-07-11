Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 134.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 508,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.72 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

