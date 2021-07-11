Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $8,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

