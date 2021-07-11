Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $322,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

