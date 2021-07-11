Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

