Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $218,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.70 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

