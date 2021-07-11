ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 2,074,153 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.