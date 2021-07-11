Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $201,950.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
