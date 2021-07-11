Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $201,950.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

