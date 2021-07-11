Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 61,371,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,086,988. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

