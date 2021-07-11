Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $334.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VRTS opened at $276.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 19,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

