Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

