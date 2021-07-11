Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

