Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

