Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 197,552 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Copart worth $58,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.49. 706,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

