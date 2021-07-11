Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $195.59 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,472 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $195,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.22. 698,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,670. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.97.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

