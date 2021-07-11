VOXX International (VOXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

VOXX International stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

