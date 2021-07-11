Vulcan Value Partners LLC Acquires 1,107,432 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 5.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $894,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

