Vulcan Value Partners LLC Purchases 284,653 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 2.28% of SS&C Technologies worth $408,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

