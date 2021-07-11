W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 70.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $456.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $305.50 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.