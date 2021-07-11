Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,650 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.50 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

