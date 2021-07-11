Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $142,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 70,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

