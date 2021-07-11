Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $224.34 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

