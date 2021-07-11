Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 265819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($11.30).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.21.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

