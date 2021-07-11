Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $378.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters is benefiting from growth in its top global pharma accounts. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS remains positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening presence in the industrial, pharmaceutical, and governmental and academic end-markets remains a tailwind. Further, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. Further, the company remains optimistic regarding its strong growth initiatives and new product introductions Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.80.

WAT opened at $369.40 on Wednesday. Waters has a 52-week low of $185.09 and a 52-week high of $369.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waters by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

