Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

