Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.18.

W opened at $303.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $205.80 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

