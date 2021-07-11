WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $277.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $255.46 and last traded at $255.46. 4,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

