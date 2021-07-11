Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

BHVN stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $119.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

